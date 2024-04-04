Following outcry from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth achievement hunters, the RPG's next patch will squash a bug stopping them from earning the coveted Platinum Trophy

The bug stopping Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth players from obtaining the Platinum Trophy on PS5 is set to be fixed in the RPG's next patch.

On April 4, the official Final Fantasy 7 Twitter account reassured fans that the issue stopping them from completing the game will soon be remedied. If you try and tick off all of the Trophies in Rebirth's list currently, you'll find that there's one you can't unlock no matter how hard you try - meaning you will miss out on the all-important Platinum Trophy.

The Trophy in question can usually be picked up by completing the 'Can’t Stop Won’t Stop' sidequest in the Gold Saucer. Here, you can take part in five attractions including Chocobo Race, Galactic Saviors, Musclehead Colosseum, G-Bike, and Queen's Blood. The issue lies with the G-Bike mini-game in the Wonderment Square portion, as it won't register your high score.

We're aware of an issue stopping progress in the "Can't Stop Won't Stop" sidequest.This is scheduled to be fixed in the next patch. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused.Thank you for your patience and support while we work to address this issue.

"We’re aware of an issue stopping progress in the 'Can’t Stop Won’t Stop' sidequest," the tweet above reads. "This is scheduled to be fixed in the next patch. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused. Thank you for your patience and support while we work to address this issue."

This has got to be frustrating for those who are just one Trophy away from getting that Platinum. At the time of writing, Square Enix hasn't revealed exactly when this patch is set to roll out, but at least we know that the fix is expected to be included whenever it does start to roll out for PS5 players.

In other news, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 is "off to the races already," according to creative director Tetsuya Nomura - who is also very ready to say goodbye to the Remake series.

