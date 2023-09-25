Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth DLC isn't planned right now, says Tetsuya Nomura

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth apparently isn't getting any sort of post-launch DLC.

That's according to Final Fantasy 7 series creative director Tetsuya Nomura, speaking to Spanish outlet Vandal in a new interview. The veteran Square Enix developer says, as of right now, there isn't any sort of DLC planned for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth whatsoever.

This might be a slight surprise, given that Final Fantasy 7 Remake dabbled in DLC a few years back. Episode Intermission introduced Yuffie and Sonon, as Wutai-based special forces undergoing a covert mission in Midgar alongside the events of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Episode Intermission was initially a PS5-exclusive DLC installment before Final Fantasy 7 Remake's big PC port. Perhaps there just isn't an option like this to re-release Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on any new platforms for a new audience further down the road and make a big splash with new DLC.

There's a little speculation from Vandal that Vincent Valentine's introduction in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth could've been part of a DLC package, but Nomura's comments have knocked that idea firmly down. It looks like we'll be adventuring underneath Nibelheim to uncover Vincent chilling in his coffin in the main game.

You'd be forgiven if you don't exactly take Nomura's words at face value, though. Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida offered similar sentiments on post-launch DLC back before the action-RPG launched earlier this year, only to then reveal that two DLC chapters were in development earlier this month.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launches next year on February 29, 2024, exclusively for PS5. You can read our extensive Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth preview to see what we made of the new RPG sequel when we played it for ourselves recently.

Speaking somewhat of the Wutai ninja, Yuffie's introduction in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is different from the original game, and sounds much less annoying.