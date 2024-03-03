Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director acknowledges the JRPG's wonky performance mode: "We hear you and we are currently working on an update"

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's director has reportedly promised an update for issues with the game's 60fps performance mode.

Players voiced their concerns about the sequel's graphics when the demo dropped last month, specifically calling out some muddy textures and inconsistent image quality. While the full game looks generally gorgeous, things take a little dip when playing in performance mode.

Director Naoki Hamaguchi has now acknowledged the issue and said a patch is on the way, according to website OneMoreGame. "We've received a lot of feedback on whether the graphics in the performance mode will be improved or not," Hamaguchi says.

"We hear you, and we are currently working on an update patch to improve that aspect," he continues, before saying that the release date isn't "far away from now." Along with more general graphical improvements, Hamaguchi explains the patch will also address wonky lighting issues. "We have heard from players that in certain situations, the facial lighting makes some character shadows look very scary. So that's one part of the update that we're working on."

If you're willing to drop down to 30fps, the graphics mode is a relatively problem-free way to play, showing off Gaia's magical greenery in full-fat detail. Our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review said, "Every zone you come across glistens with history to discover."

What comes next, though? After this update rolls out, the development team will presumably focus on Part 3 of this remake trilogy. Hamaguchi previously mentioned that the threequel is "in the same situation today" as Rebirth was when Remake came out. He also hopes the team can stay together even after Part 3 ships. Fingers crossed for that.

