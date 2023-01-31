Final Fantasy 7 Day is now an official public celebration in Japan

"Final Fantasy 7 Day" has officially been registered as a national day of celebration in Japan.

January 31 marks the day on which Final Fantasy 7 was originally released in Japan, all the way back in 1997. Now, 26 years later, Square Enix has officially registered Final Fantasy 7 Day in Japan to celebrate the original release of the hit JRPG classic.

We’re delighted to announce “Final Fantasy VII Day” has been officially registered in Japan, to commemorate the anniversary of the launch of the original game.To celebrate, here’s a special message from Yoshinori Kitase, producer of the Final Fantasy VII remake project. pic.twitter.com/GBphY8AYR4January 31, 2023 See more

Commemorating the occasion is Yoshinori Kitase, who worked on both the original Final Fantasy 7, and 2020's Final Fantasy 7 Remake, if you can believe it. "The 31st of January 1997, the day that Final Fantasy 7 came out, was not just a significant day for the Final Fantasy series, but also marked when so many big things started moving for those of us who worked on the game," Kitase writes in the message above.

"I remember being overwhelmed at the breakneck speed with which video game technology was evolving, but also dreaming big things for the future," the Square Enix veteran producer continues. "With the establishment of this official anniversary day, I will now always remember these things, and hold them dearly in my heart," the message concludes.

Final Fantasy 7 might've launched on January 31 in Japan, but it wouldn't launch until September 7 later that year in North America, and November 14 in the U.K. If you thought the week-long wait in Europe for the PS5 after it launched in North America was agonizing, imagine waiting over half a year for a game to arrive in your country.

Now though, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is on the horizon for later this year, aiming to launch in Winter 2023 as a PS5 exclusive. Rebirth is the middle chapter of the planned remake trilogy, and it's safe to say it's one of the most eagerly anticipated games on the horizon right now.

