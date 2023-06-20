All Final Fantasy 16 pre-order bonuses

Final Fantasy 16 pre-order bonuses have been announced, but if players want to get them, they'll need to be quick, as the game launches in just a few days at time of writing and the clock is ticking. That being said, there are indications that players will still be able to obtain these rewards, though not for free - but that's something we'll explain momentarily, as we discuss the various pre-order bonuses for FFXVI and what they do.

What pre-order bonuses are there for FFXVI?

If you pre-order Final Fantasy 16 before its release date of 22 June 2023, you'll get the following bonuses:

The "Braveheart" weapon

The "Cait Sith Charm" Gil-boost accessory

The "Scholar's Spectacles" Exp-boost accessory (Digital Pre-Orders Only)

(Image credit: Square Enix)

As far as we know, these bonuses cannot be obtained in the game without pre-ordering, though that's not currently confirmed for certain.

The stats and function of the Braveheart sword currently aren't known - whether it'll be a phenomenal late-game weapon or a helping hand in the early game hasn't been announced yet. The Cait Sith Charm will boost Gil - the game's equivalent of money - so players will presumably get some sort of percentage bonus to their earnings when this item is equipped. Finally, there's the Scholar's Spectacles, which can only be obtained when you pre-order a digital version of the game, not a physical copy. These boost the EXP you gain, and will therefore help you level up a little faster and eliminate some of the need to grind.

Can you get the pre-order bonuses without pre-ordering?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Probably, yes - if you read the details for pre-ordering Final Fantasy 16 on the official site, the product description states that: "In-game items may be sold at a later date". While this isn't a guaranteed confirmation, it does suggest that these bonuses will be available, but as paid DLC rather than a free bonus bundled in with the full game - so if you want them for no extra cost, you need to pre-order the game before release day.

