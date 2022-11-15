Final Fantasy 16 has a second playable character aside from Clive

Final Fantasy 16 has a second playable character aside from protagonist Clive - but don't expect them to have a major role.

In a new interview with Japanese outlet Game Watch (opens in new tab), Final Fantasy 16 creative director Kazutoyo Maehiro revealed the new information. "At the beginning of the game, you can control a character who isn't Clive," Maehiro said when asked about companions for the protagonist (as translated by GamesRadar+).

The nature of Maehiro's comment arguably downplays the importance of the second playable character in Final Fantasy 16. The creative director makes it sound as though this second character will only be playable for a very short period of Final Fantasy 16, instead of having a major role beside Clive throughout the game.

Just prior to Maehiro's comment, producer Naoki Yoshida added that AI party members would accompany Clive in battles in Final Fantasy 16. We definitely shouldn't expect to play as this second character in any fights alongside the protagonist, therefore.

The existence of fellow party members in Final Fantasy 16 has been known for quite some time. Square Enix staff have always maintained that Clive will be the only playable character in combat in the new RPG, and will be aided by his AI-driven allies throughout fights.

Elsewhere in the recent round of Japanese interviews, the developers revealed that Final Fantasy 16 is roughly 95% complete, and a demo is in the works. There's no telling when this demo could potentially launch, but Yoshida previously revealed earlier this year that a demo could possibly launch next year in 2023.

Yoshida recently commented on Final Fantasy 16's lack of diversity, disappointing readers around the world with his comments.