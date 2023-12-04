Final Fantasy 15 director finally reveals why he left Square Enix, and announces he's working on 2 new JRPGs

By Hirun Cryer
published

Hajime Tabata abruptly departed Square Enix in 2018

Final Fantasy 15
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 15's director has revealed why he left Square Enix back in 2018.

Hajime Tabata famously resigned from Square Enix two years after Final Fantasy 15 shipped in 2016. In a special livestream at the time, Tabata announced his decision to resign from the company, cancelling three of four new story-focused DLC episodes for Final Fantasy 15 in the process.

Now, Tabata has finally revealed why he left Square Enix so abruptly. In a new interview reported by 4Gamer, the former Luminous Productions head joked that he departed the company so many years ago that the details have become a little hazy over the years.

However, Tabata pointed to the philosophy of Yosuke Matsuda, who was Square Enix president at the time, as the main reason for his departure. The president and Tabata had "different" philosophies at the time, Tabata said, and since Square Enix would obviously proceed according to Matsuda's policies, Tabata departed.

That wasn't as quick a decision as it sounds. Tabata revealed that the feeling had been brewing for several years, but it ultimately culminated in him leaving Square Enix in 2018. Tabata said he couldn't really be honest about his reason for leaving back in 2018, but he thinks it's alright to be honest in 2023.

As for what Tabata's working on now, he's returning to his RPG roots. At the Taiwan Creative Content Fest 2023 event, Tabata revealed his company, JP Games, is making two games: one RPG in collaboration with another company, and a MMORPG that's developed entirely at the company. There currently isn't a release date for either game.

In more current news with the franchise, Final Fantasy 16 still has two paid-for story DLC expansions to come.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.