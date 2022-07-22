Final Fantasy 14 players tease former WoW streamer for missing out on Dragonflight alpha with endless in-game gifts

Fans are finding the fun after a Final Fantasy content creator who migrated from World of Warcraft initially missed out on Dragonflight’s recent alpha, sparking a fair bit of chatter (opens in new tab) in both game communities.

Preach Gaming is a streamer who used to focus on World of Warcraft before swapping to Final Fantasy 14 last year – they still play Blizzard’s MMO here and there, but they decided they weren’t going to go as hard on it as before. Preach made the leap around the same time as oodles of other World of Warcraft content creators and fans – look up the term WoW refugee (opens in new tab) on the Final Fantasy 14 subreddit – but explained more clearly in a video (opens in new tab) that they didn’t feel like Blizzard was respecting fan’s time anymore.

Then comes World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s recent alpha. Preach Gaming wasn’t invited at first, prompting them to admit on stream that they were disappointed (opens in new tab) by the snub despite expecting it to happen.

“I do not have the Dragonflight alpha – big surprise,” they said at the time. “As much as I was expecting not to get it, and had been warned by somebody at Blizzard when I made my video [last year] that I was not going to cover World of Warcraft on a regular basis anymore, that they were pissed at me, and a bit salty about that, I am still a little pissed off, and I didn’t think I would be.”

Preach Gaming’s fans, though, naturally saw the opportunity for a bit of fun. Like many other games, you can send people gifts and messages in Final Fantasy 14. What better way to make light of the situation, then, than to send the streamer heaps of minions and plushies of a popular Final Fantasy 14 character called Alpha, complete with some jokes as messages?

The gag is proving popular, with Preach joking during a recent stream that running out of inventory space wouldn’t stop the onslaught of Alpha-related goodies.

The story has a happy ending, thankfully. As explained in a recent video (opens in new tab), Blizzard eventually reached out to Preach Gaming, and they're getting to check out (opens in new tab)the Dragonflight alpha after all. On top of that, they won’t be left wanting for Alpha-related merchandise in Final Fantasy 14 anytime soon.

