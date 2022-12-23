Final Fantasy 14's patch 6.3 releases in under three weeks

Final Fantasy 14's patch 6.3 releases next month on Tuesday, January 10.

The release date for Final Fantasy 14's next update was revealed earlier today, on December 22, during the Letter From the Producer Live showcase seen just below. We won't have to wait too long until we can finally experience the next chapter in the post-Endwalker saga.

Newcomer Zero looks to have a significant role in patch 6.3, titled 'Gods Revel, Lands Tremble.' Director Naoki Yoshida confirmed this little detail a few weeks before the latest Letter From the Producer Live, so this isn't a massive revelation for Final Fantasy 14 players.

While this patch will continue the main scenario quests for Final Fantasy 14, the content doesn't end there. We'll have a brand new stage of the 24-player Alliance Raid Myths of the Realm to uncover and get stuck into as the Warrior of Light goes head-to-head with the gods themselves.

Elsewhere during the live showcase, Yoshida teased plenty of elements that they couldn't show off for the patch's new trailer, as well as barely being able to get the trailer ready for today's showcase. It seems there are still quite a few surprises left in store for players once patch 6.3 lands next month.

Don't forget that patch 6.3 also resumes the controversial housing demolition feature, as Yoshida announced earlier this month. As you can probably guess, the response from players was divided, with some expressing excitement that the housing crisis might finally be resolved while others lamented the demolition.

Final Fantasy 14 recently dominated a fan poll for the series' 35th anniversary, with Emet-Selch also being selected as the most popular character.