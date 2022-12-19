Final Fantasy 14 and Emet-Selch dominate series' 35th anniversary poll

Final Fantasy 14 has been crowned the best Final Fantasy game by fans in Japan.

The results of the poll from NicoNico was announced over the past weekend, with Final Fantasy 14 absolutely trouncing the competition. The MMO took home nearly a quarter of all votes by fans in Japan, with runner-up Final Fantasy 7 only able to grasp 14% of the total votes.

NicoNico actually ran two polls, with the other letting fans vote for their most beloved character in Final Fantasy. Again though, Final Fantasy 14 pretty safely dominated, with Shadowbringers villain Emet-Selch taking the top spot, beloved catboy G'Raha Tia taking the seventh spot, and the fantastic Haurchefant rounding out the top 10.

FFXIV as the #1 fan-favorite Final Fantasy game based on the 35th Anniversary Official Japan NicoNico Poll and Emet-Selch (#1), G'raha Tia (#7), and Haurchefant (#10) all in Top 10 favorite characters too 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/so8sUdBnZCDecember 18, 2022 See more

For what it's worth, we should point out that the poll from NicoNico was relatively small. The final number of votes came in at just over 10,000 earlier this month, which is a far cry from NHK's poll on the series for example, which ultimately raked in well over 100,000 votes.

#超長時間ゲーム実況「ファイナルファンタジー」シリーズ35周年記念番組もいよいよフィナーレへ!エンディングではファントークをお届けします✨出演✨森田成一小野田紀美最上もが柴田将平1万人を超えるユーザーが参加した#FFネット総選挙 の結果発表も❕#FF35th #FF35thおめでとうDecember 16, 2022 See more

In the huge NHK poll, Final Fantasy 14 actually dropped a few places in the race for most popular game to the fifth spot, beaten out by Final Fantasy 9, 6, 7, and 10 in ascending order (thanks, DualShockers (opens in new tab)). No matter the poll though, it's clear that Final Fantasy 14 has a devout following in Japan, and rightly so, as the MMO has gone from strength to strength over the last few years with the launch of Shadowbringers in 2019, and then Endwalker last year in 2021.

