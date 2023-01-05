Final Fantasy 14 gets a new Nier minion with patch 6.3

Final Fantasy 14's website has just been updated, revealing a slate of new info for patch 6.3.

Earlier today, the special section of Final Fantasy 14's website (opens in new tab) for patch 6.3 received a bit of a refresh. Among the new details was the fact that patch 6.3 will introduce a brand new Nier-related minion to the MMO, specifically a sidekick character from the Nier Reincarnation mobile spin-off game.

Elsewhere, the new website also revealed the new armor sets that'll be on offer with the second part of the Myths of the Realm Alliance Raid. You can check out the full armor set for each character type just below, and the new Raid gear certainly looks a fitting reward for conquering the new mission.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

There's also improvements to the Island Sanctuary coming in patch 6.3, including a new landmark, more animals, sanctuary ranks and unlockable items. On top of that, the user interface for the Island Sanctuary will thankfully get an overhaul in the new update, thanks chiefly to player feedback.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Among the new website details are new Housing plots in the Mist, Lavender Beds, Goblet, Shirogane, and Empyreum regions of Final Fantasy 14. This is no doubt brilliant news for those struggling to get their hands on a housing plot, on top of the recent announcement that Final Fantasy 14 would be resuming automatic housing demolition with patch 6.3.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Finally among the more noteworthy details on the new patch 6.3 website is a new elephant mount. We can't imagine how the Arkasodara Tribe of Final Fantasy 14 would feel about seeing the Warrior of Light riding round on an elephant, but this otherwise looks like a supreme mount.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

As Square Enix previously announced last month, the Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.3 release date is set for next week on Tuesday, January 10. There's a few more days to wait until the continuation of the main scenario, Myths of the Realm story, and other side stuff like Tataru's Grand Endeavour.

Final Fantasy 14 recently dominated a fan poll for the series' 35th anniversary, with Emet-Selch also being selected as the most popular character.