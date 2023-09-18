Final Destination 6 is welcoming back a fan favorite

Horror icon Tony Todd is set to reprise his role as mysterious mortician William Bludworth in upcoming sequel Final Destination 6. The character previously appeared in the 2000 original, as well as Final Destination 2, and Final Destination 5.

According to Bloody Disgusting, the movie, which'll center on first responders, is set to explore Bludworth's backstory – and include "a flashback to his childhood that reveals more about his connection to death." Perhaps it'll help further debunk theories on Bludworth being the Grim Reaper?

Outside of Final Destination, Todd famously featured in countless horror flicks including classics such as Night of the Living Dead and Candyman. Final Destination 6, which is being written by Lori Evans Taylor and Scream's Guy Busick, and will be directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, marks the franchise's first installment since 2011.

Final Destination creator Jeffrey Reddick previously teased how it will be decidedly different from its predecessors in an interview with Collider "This film doesn't just kind of add another layer. Usually there's a new layer every film where it's like, 'Oh, well, this can save you or this can save you,'" he said. "This film dives into the film in such a unique way that it attacks it from a different angle so you don't feel like, 'Oh, there's an amazing setup and then there's gonna be one wrinkle that can potentially save you all that you have to kind of make a moral choice about or do to solve it.' There's an expansion of the universe that – I'm being so careful."

