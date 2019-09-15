FIFA 20 soundtrack guide: 113 songs featuring Skepta, Hot Chip and Flume

This year saw the FIFA 20 soundtrack emerge a fortnight before the game’s 22 September release, with an unconventional new twist: two sets of songs for the price of one. The main FIFA 20 soundtrack features 43 tracks from artists such as Skepta, Dennis Lloyd and Thierra Whack. But new mode Volta also gets a bespoke playlist of a colossal 70 songs, for a total of 113 across the game. Scroll down for the full list of FIFA 20 soundtrack tunes you’ll be listening to this year.

FIFA 20 soundtrack: main game

As has become traditional, the main FIFA 20 soundtrack serves up a melting pot of musical styles from around the globe. EA claims it set out to “totally reset the bar, move the needle, and sonically outdo every soundtrack that’s ever come before it”. Which is, well, a bit cringe. But there are definitely some big names doing bits on here: UK grime favourite Skepta, Philly word-wrangler Tierra Whack, Kasabian scribe Serge Pizzorno, and Aussie electro-pop wizard Flume. Here’s the full list of songs that accompany the main menu, career mode and Ultimate Team:

Another Sky: The Cracks

APRE: Come Down

BJ The Chicago Kid: Feel The Vibe

Buscabulla: Vamono

Cautious Clay: Erase

Child Of The Parish: Before The Moment’s Gone

Colouring: Oh My God!

Dannay Suarez: La Razon Del Equilibrio

Dennis Lloyd: Wild West

Doninic Fike: Phone Numbers

Everyone You Know: She Don’t Dance

Fieh: Glu

Flume: Rushing Back

Foals: The Runner

Friedberg: Go Wild

Goldlink: Zuku

Half-Alive: Runaway

Hot Chip: Positive

Jai Paul: He

Janice: Hearts Will Bleed

JB Scofield: Stretch It

Jevon: Lil Ze

Judah & The Lion: Why Did You Run?

JyellowL: Ozono

Kamakaze X Massappeals: Last Night

Kojey Radical: Where Do I Begin

Loyle Carner: Angel

Major Lazer: Que Calor

Masego: Big Girls

Milky Chance: Fado

MNDR: Save Me

Obongjayer: Frens

P Money: Where & When

Pixx: Funsize

Rosalía & Ozuna: Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi

Sampa The Great: OMG

Skepta: Same Old Story

Sofi Tukker: Swing

Suzi Wu: Highway

The Knocks & Kah-lo Awa: Ni

The S.l.P.: Favourites

Tierra Whack: Unemployed

Ttrruuces: I’m Alive

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 20 soundtrack: Volta mode

FIFA 20 Volta mode has no commentary, so a whole new FIFA 20 soundtrack has been curated to accompany your backheels, flicks and rabonas. This one EA says, “is programmed to be uniquely interactive with the mode’s unique environments and game progression, and curated to be the electrifying flip-side to the coming season." Okay then.

24kgoldnanother: Sky Workin’

Aaron Aye: Roots

Alison Wonderland X Blessus: Here 4 U

Anderson Paak: Bubblin

Baauer 3am: Stephens

Bearson: Pink Medicine

Benny Benassi: Back To The Pump

Birdman & Juvenile: Broke

Cheat Codes: Be The One

Chris Lake X Anna Lunoe: Stomper

CMD/CTRL: Machinist

D Double E: Dem Man Dere

Daddy’s Groove & Cryogenix: Blackout

Deorro: Bomba

Disclosure: Confess to Me

Don Diablo: People Say

Don Elektron: Guerreia

Don Elektron: Break the Discoteka

Everyone You Know: She Don't Dance

Flume & HWLS: High Beams

Footsie: Music Money

Footsie X Takjacob: Running Man

Heavy Baile + Ruxell: Calorzão

Hoodboi: Tunnel Vision

Hoodboi: Glide

Ivan Ooze: Way Past Them

JB Scofield: Stretch It

Jevon: Lil Zé

Jorja Smith X Preditah: On My Mind (Preditah Vip Mix)

JyellowL: Ozone

Kamakaze X Massappeals: Last Night

Kaskade: MIA to LAS

Leo Justi: Pros Amigos

Leo Justi: Diam Riddiml

Leo Justi: Vira a Cara

Leo Justi & Brazzabelle: Próximo Riddim

LightSkinKeishal: Hey Lightskin

Louis The Child: Interstellar

Louis The Child: Space Jam

Louis The Child: Breaking News

Luna Shadows: Waves

Major Lazer: Que Calor

Megan Thee Stallion: Money Good

Mura Masa & Octavian: Move Me

Mura Masa & Bonzai: What if I Go?

Myles Parrish: Drop It (Donde Quieras)

NSG: Pushing Up

Ohana Bam Make Way for the King

P Money: Where & When

P-lo: Type Beat

Ruxell: Yo Quiero Beber

Ruxell: Zona Oeste

Sam Spiegel & Tropkillaz: Perfect

San Holo: Raw

Skepta Same: Old Story

Skizzy Mars: No Advice

Skizzy Mars: Take It Back

Slowthai & Mura Masa: Doorman

Suzi Wu: Highway

Swizz Beatz: Come Again

Tagua Tagua: Peixe Voador

Tokimonsta: The Force

Travis Thompson: I Wish

Trillary Banks: Get the Strap

Whethan: Love Gang

Wolfgang Gartner: Anaconda

WOST: Toma

Yizzy: Hustle Hard

Zdot: Coasting

Zeds Dead X Jauz: Lights Go Down

FIFA 20 is released on 22 September. Already mapping out your FUT squad? Then check out our FIFA 20 ratings guide to the top 100 players in the game.