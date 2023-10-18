Fede Alvarez's Alien movie gets the highest praise possible from Ridley Scott: "It's f***ing great"

Fede Alvarez's upcoming Alien movie has received the highest praise possible: Ridley Scott thinks it's "fucking great".

"I finished the director's cut a week ago and had to go through the incredible tense process of sending to Ridley. I wanted him to see it before anybody. And everyone gave me the heads up that Ridley is really tough, particularly if it has something to do with his movies," Alvarez said while in conversation with Guillermo del Toro at the DGA Latino Summit 2023 .

"He wanted to watch it on his own. Because it was Alien. It was very important to him. He didn't want to have anybody in the room. That makes me even more terrified while I'm waiting. And then he walks into the room and he did say, 'Fede, what can I say? It’s fucking great'. My family knows it was one of the best moments of my life to have a master like him, which I admired so much, to even watch a movie I made, but particularly something like this, and talk to me for an hour about what he liked about it."

Scott, who directed the original 1979 movie (and appears on the cover of the latest issue of Total Film), is producing the new installment in the franchise, which is officially titled Alien: Romulus. The cast of the movie includes Cailee Spaeny, who will also star in Sofia Coppola's upcoming biopic Priscilla, Rye Lane's David Jonsson, and Shadow and Bone's Archie Renaux.

Alvarez is no stranger to joining iconic franchises, as he also 2013's Evil Dead – as his debut feature, no less. Not much is known about his Alien movie just yet, except that it will reportedly be unconnected to previous installments and focus on a group of young people.

Alien: Romulus is set to hit the big screen on August 16, 2024. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming movies on the horizon.