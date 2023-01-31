Vinn Diesel shares first look at Fast X

The first poster for Fast X, the tenth and final installment in the Fast and Furious franchise.

"The end of the road begins," the poster says, accompanied by a photo of star Vin Diesel clutching a platinum crucifix attached to a chain.

Diesel is, of course, returning as Dominic Toretto, alongside Michelle Rodriguez and Jason Statham, with Charlize Theron reprising her role from F9. A few new additions to the cast include Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Cardi B, Rita Moreno, and The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior. Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Jordana Brewster, and Helen Mirren also star.

Per the official logline, Fast X sees Cipher (Theron) and Dante (Momoa) unite in their fight against Toretto and his crew, who are assisted by Tess (Larson).

We're almost there...We can't wait to share a taste of what's coming...The Fast X Trailer Takeover fan event will celebrate the launch of Fast X in Los Angeles on Thurs, Feb 9th.The Fast X trailer will debut worldwide the following day, at 8 a.m. pacific on Feb 10th. pic.twitter.com/kIIr65m1o9January 31, 2023 See more

The tenth installment in the Fast franchise comes just two years after F9, which made a whopping $726 million at the global box office. Justin Lin, who helmed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6, was attached to direct before being replaced by Now You See Me helmer Louis Leterrier.

Dwayne Johnson announced in 2021 that he wouldn't be back to close out the franchise, but that he wishes the cast and crew "the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies that they will do without me."

Part one of Fast X is set to hit theaters in the United States on May 19, 2023. Part two is rumored to be released in 2024. For more, check out our list of upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.