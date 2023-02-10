Fast 10 trailer: It's Vin Diesel vs. Jason Momoa in adrenaline-fueled first look

The first trailer for Fast 10, the penultimate installment in the Fast and Furious series, has arrived.

In the bumper trailer, which can be viewed above, we see Jason Momoa's Dante embark on a mission of revenge against Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto after the events of Fast Five's vault heist.

It all amounts to a greatest hits compilation of the Fast franchise. Yes, we've got family (Paul Walker's Brian makes an appearance via archival Fast Five footage), but also the more frenetic, action-heavy exploits of the wider Fast crew. John Cena's Jakob is back and is driving an RPG-mounted car, for starters. Then there's a long overdue 'reunion' between Shaw (Jason Statham) and Han (Sung Kang).

Per the official logline, Fast 10 sees Cipher (Charlize Theron) and Dante unite in their fight against Toretto and his crew, who are assisted by Tess (Brie Larson).

The film is helmed by Now You See Me director Louis Leterrier from a screenplay by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau. Total Film also sat down with Leterrier to discuss the wild goings-on from this first look, which you can see in our Fast 10 trailer breakdown.

Diesel is, of course, returning as Dominic Toretto, alongside Michelle Rodriguez and Jason Statham. A few new additions to the cast include Momoa, Larson, Cardi B, Rita Moreno, and The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior. Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Jordana Brewster, and Helen Mirren also star.

Fast 10 is set to hit theaters in the United States on May 19, 2023. The eleventh (and final) Fast and Furious movie is currently undated. For more, check out our list of upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.