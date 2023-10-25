Jon Hamm and Joe Keery are on the hunt for Juno Temple in first Fargo season 5 trailer

After a few stills and a tantalizing teaser trailer were released earlier this year, we now have the first full-length trailer for Fargo season 5, which arrives on our screens next month.

"Well, sir, there's no easy way to say this. Your wife isn't who she says she is," an FBI agent tells a bemused-looking Wayne Lyon (David Rysdahl). He's referring to Dot Lyon, played by Juno Temple, a seemingly unassuming housewife who's hiding a pretty unscrupulous past. When she manages to outsmart two kidnappers a little too easily (with a homemade flame thrower, among other things), the authorities smell something a little fishy, and Sheriff Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm) and his hapless Gator (Joe Keery) are soon hot on her heels.

We also get a glimpse of Jennifer Jason Leigh, who plays Dot's disapproving mother-in-law, New Girl's Lamorne Morris and Never Have I Ever's Richa Moorjani as two police deputies who are also pursuing Dot, and Dave Foley as the Lyon family's eccentric lawyer.

This season is set in 2019, but previous installments of the show, which first aired in 2014, have taken place in the '00s, present-day, and the '70s. The rotating ensemble cast has included big names like Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Ewan McGregor, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Fargo season 5 premieres on FX and Hulu on November 21, but the new installment doesn't have a UK release date just yet. While we wait, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2023 and beyond.