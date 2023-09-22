Ted Lasso's Juno Temple is armed and cooking in first Fargo season 5 teaser

The first teaser trailer for Fargo season 5 is here – and Juno Temple is a housewife not to be messed with.

The short, 20-second clip shows Temple's character Dot in the midst of cooking up a pasta sauce while on the phone to her husband. "Smells good," she says, giving it a stir, but her culinary activities are interrupted by the chime of the doorbell. "I gotta go, hun," she tells her husband – before retrieving a gun from the top of the microwave, a taser from the dish rack, and a spiked baseball bat from a cupboard.

Set in the Midwest in 2019, Dot's mysterious past catches up with her and finds her on the run from the law. Hot on her heels is local sheriff Roy Tillman (Mad Men's Jon Hamm) and his son Gator (Stranger Things' Joe Keery). Jennifer Jason Leigh plays Dot's disapproving mother-in-law, who also happens to be the CEO of the largest Debt Collection Agency in the country.

Previous seasons of the show, which first aired in 2014, have taken place in the '00s, present-day, and the '70s, and starred Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Ewan McGregor, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Temple recently wrapped a three-season run as Keeley Jones on soccer comedy-drama Ted Lasso, as well as starring in Paramount Plus series The Offer, about the making of The Godfather.

Fargo season 5 premieres on FX on November 21. While we wait, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2023 and beyond.