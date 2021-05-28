Far Cry 6 enemies will recognize you if you have too much Notoriety

The new Far Cry 6 Notoriety system will take notice when you start causing chaos, and it will respond in kind - at least until you make an effort to lose the heat.

We spoke with lead game designer David Grivel about how Ubisoft has updated and expanded its approach to open-world action for Far Cry 6. It's not a simple matter of raising the alarm at an outpost, taking it out, then moving onto the next one; your enemies within the Yaran military will start to look out for you even when you aren't slinging lead at them.

"If you keep taking advantage of this system, shooting at a bunch of soldiers, that means you are pushing the world. If you push the world, the world will push back," Grivel says. "At some point, you will cross a threshold where [Yaran president] Antón Castillo will send reinforcements to look for you because you are creating so much chaos. But at least now you have control; you have the choice of creating that heat, if you want to.

"If you see enemies in the world, and you get close to them, then they will start recognizing you. The good news is that this [Notoriety] goes up, yes, but it can also go down. There is absolutely a way for you to get back into full incognito mode, which was really important."

For instance, keeping your weapon holstered when you're in polite company can help keep the soldiers from clocking you as the most deadly member of the resistance. Unless you're an "all gunfights all the time" kind of player, in which case feel free to remain strapped at all times.

We spoke to Grivel as part of our Far Cry 6 preview, and you'll be able to read the full interview here on GamesRadar next week.

Far Cry 6 is set to launch on October 7, 2021 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.