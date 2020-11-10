Colin Farrell reportedly won’t return as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3 because of The Batman

Fantastic Beasts 3 recently saw Johnny Depp depart the project after the Grindelwald actor was asked to resign by Warner Bros. after a court case. But the obvious (re-re)casting choice of Colin Farrell, who played the villainous wizard-in-disguise throughout much of the first Fantastic Beasts, is unlikely to come to fruition.

Variety reports that, because of Farrell’s work playing Oswald ‘Penguin’ Cobblepot on The Batman, he’s not going to be available for Fantastic Beasts 3 filming.

Farrell – who stunned fans with his unrecognisable look as Penguin in The Batman trailer at DC’s FanDome event – had previously said he expects to be filming into 2021.

What that means for the future of Grindelwald is unclear – Fantastic Beasts 2 ended with him plotting and scheming alongside Dumbledore’s long-lost brother, Aurelius. The character has transfigured and disguised himself before, with Grindelwald taking on the face of ‘Percival Graves’ (Colin Farrell). It stands to reason he could do so again with another actor.

Either way, we’ll find out a little later than originally planned. The Fantastic Beasts 3 release date has now been moved from November 21, 2021 to nearly eight months later on July 15, 2022.

Depp, meanwhile, actually filmed a scene for Fantastic Beasts 3 and will be paid an “eight-figure salary” according to THR despite leaving production.

The Batman itself is currently still filming – and, while new set photos and videos haven’t shown Farrell, there are shots of Batman and Catwoman racing through Gotham.

