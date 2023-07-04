Fans say Starfield's rocks are the "best they've ever seen"

We're still a couple of months away from being able to play Starfield for ourselves, but that won't stop fans from gleaning as much information as possible from what we've seen so far.

We got our biggest look at the game during Xbox's bespoke Starfield Direct showcase last month. We learnt a lot about it, from its extensive character creation system to what's included with the Premium Edition , and we also got to see gameplay footage. Within those short snippets and clips, the environments in Starfield were inevitably visible. It seems fans were paying close attention, as some are already praising the game's scenery and, in particular, its rocks.

At time of writing, the top post this week on Starfield's subreddit is titled "I love rocks, and Starfield has the best rocks I've ever seen" . The original poster compiles 20 screenshots of different rocks spotted within the footage, displaying the large variety we can expect in the game.

Some users say they're interested in the geological processes which could have caused these rocks to form, wanting to get deep into hard sci-fi and scientific accuracy. Others are excited to explore Starfield's planets and discover the different environments Bethesda has designed. One even notes that they're a geologist in real life, making them even more excited for their trip to the stars.

Luckily for OP and other rock enthusiasts, a geology skill has been spotted within Starfield though it's not clear what perks it will give you.