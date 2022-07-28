Fan-made Bully remake imagines the game running on Unreal Engine 5

Someone went ahead and made a trailer for a Bully Unreal Engine 5 remake, and why don't we all just pretend it's real for a little while?

OK, back to reality now. This is actually just a fan-made remake and its creators have no plans to make it playable, but it looks incredible regardless. The talented folks at TeaserPlay took the 2006 cult classic Rockstar game and gave it a fresh coat of paint using Unreal Engine 5 tools like ray tracing, Lumen (opens in new tab), Nanite (opens in new tab), and MetaHuman (opens in new tab). Admittedly, some of the facial animations, and specific details like Crabblesnitch's unruly hair, look a little wonky, but the environments and lighting are stellar.

You can see direct comparisons of shots from the original game and the fan-made remake in this video:

Fans have been clamoring for an official Bully remake for years, but sadly Rockstar hasn't given any indication that it's interested in making one. That said, the matter of a full-blown sequel, the would-be Bully 2, is a whole different story. Rumors and reports have suggested a sequel has been of interest at Rockstar since as far back as 2009, and there have been whispers that it was in active development at one point. The most recent rumor is that a reveal was being planned for The Game Awards 2021 but was ultimately scrapped, and now the details of its existence are as blurry as ever.

To be fair to Rockstar, the studio's plenty busy working on GTA 6 and pretending Red Dead Online doesn't exist. Still, the fact that relatively credible rumors are out there from as recently as last year does give some hope that we'll see Jimmy Hopkins' new-gen comeback eventually.

For now, here are all of the new games of 2022 to add to your wishlist.