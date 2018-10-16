Fallout 76 Platinum Edition has everything, except Fallout 76

In this increasingly digital age, the world of game special editions has gotten a little confusing. Sure, the Fallout 76 Platinum Edition is full of stuff a fan would be thrilled to get their hands on. It just doesn't include the actual game, which - at $115 - might be a shock.

It does include a Collector’s Edition Guide (and a digital version you can access for the game's launch), a special slipcase (for the game it doesn't include), a concept art print, three notebooks, a pack of Appalachia postcards, drink coasters and a map poster.

This particular special edition isn't shipping until December 14, over a month after Fallout 76 goes live, so think of it more as a pricier loot crate instead of a game.

The $200 Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition does include a copy of the game, along with a full-scale wearable T-51 Power Armor helmet.

If you're not bothered about any of the merchandise and just want to go hands on with Fallout 76 as soon as possible check out our guide to the Fallout 76 beta right now. We've already had a chance to play it , and trust us, it's worth checking out.