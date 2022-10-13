Fable dev finds commemorative plaque on eBay after losing it 12 years ago

One of the developers on the original Fable has revealed that they recently found the commemorative plaque given to them for working on the game, after losing it 12 years ago.

Mike Ducker, who worked as a programmer on the Fable series, took to Twitter (opens in new tab) this week to tell the story of how they lost, and were eventually reunited with, the exclusive plaque. In a thread, Ducker wrote: "The plaque I was given for making Fable has been missing presumed stolen since 2010."

"It ended up in a recycling centre auction in Northampton around 2014, then sat in a collection until it went on sale on eBay recently, where a game dev I'd never met saw it and told me," Ducker explained.

In a follow-up tweet (opens in new tab), the story continued: "The seller returned it for the price they paid for it (less than 10% of what they had listed it for and much less than I was willing to pay). Never thought I'd see it again and so unlikely that I ever did."

Ducker wasn't the only lucky one in this instance, either, as the developer revealed in the same thread (opens in new tab): "I am, of course, paying them more than they asked (and throwing in a Fable 1 standee I found in my tiny collection of memorabilia)" It's nice to know that the sentimental item ended up with the right person in the end.

If you're suddenly in the mood to play Fable again, well, have we got some good news for you. In case you missed it, Fable 4 is officially on the way. It isn't exactly what you're thinking though, as original developer Lionhead Studios won't be returning for the project. Instead, the developer behind the Forza Horizon series, Playground Games, will be taking over as lead developer with help from Xbox.

Originally announced back in 2020, we haven't seen much about Fable 4 other than a short teaser. All we know so far is that it's being developed at Playground games, will be made using the same game engine as Forza Motorsport (so we can safely assume it'll be really pretty), and that it probably isn't due to release for some time yet. In fact, the project recently got a new narrative lead , meaning it could still be relatively early in development.