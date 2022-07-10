Fable reboot appoints a new narrative lead

Playground Games has appointed a new narrative lead to head up the story for its upcoming Fable reboot.

Award-winning writer Anna Megill was already part of Fable 4 (opens in new tab)'s writing team, but confirmed on Friday that she had recently been promoted from lead writer to narrative lead on the highly-anticipated reboot.

Megill boasts an exceptional back catalog of story-driven games on her resume, and has been part of the writing teams for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Murdered, Guild Wars 2, and the excellent Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

She was also the narrative lead on Remedy's mind-bending Control, too.

Some exciting news to end the week. I'm now the Narrative Lead on #Fable. Wooo! 🧚‍♂️💫

In case you missed it, one of Fable 4's senior producers recently clarified why the game's ongoing development had been "scaled down" due to technical difficulties (opens in new tab).

After claims online that Fable 4's development had to be scaled down as the team was having trouble with the engine, a senior producer on Fable 4 took to Twitter to "clear up" that scoping "is a normal, necessary, and healthy part of game development," which they guarantee is something any AAA game goes through as part of natural development.

Crunch and delays occur when games haven't been scoped correctly, Amie Loake explained, and as developers managing an ongoing project want to avoid this wherever possible, scoping is intended to bring focus to the game and streamline the entire project.

Playground Games' Fable reboot first surfaced back in July 2020 and while highly anticipated, it's been very quiet on that front since then. We do, however, know that Fable 4 is coming to Xbox Series X and is being developed on the same engine that brought us Forza Motorsport.

