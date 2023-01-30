Extra Fabulous webcomic gets first print collection at Skybound

Extra Fabulous, cartoonist Zach M. Stafford's popular humor webcomic will be collected in print for the first time this November by Skybound Entertainment in Good Comics for Bad People: An Extra Fabulous Collection.

The 240-page hardcover volume includes all of Stafford's Extra Fabulous comics plus book-exclusive comics that can't be found online, along with an introduction by webcomic author Sarah Andersen (Sarah's Scribbles).

Good Comics for Bad People launched as part of the "Extra Fabulous Experience" Kickstarter campaign in July 2022, raising nearly $475K, making it a top five webcomics graphic novel campaign of all time, according to Skybound.

"Zach M. Stafford is a certified legend and a seminal force in webcomics," says Skybound Entertainment editorial director Alex Antone. "We are bursting with excitement about this release—Good Comics for Bad People: An Extra Fabulous Collection is guaranteed to deliver loads and loads of laughs!"

Good Comics for Bad People: An Extra Fabulous Collection cover (Image credit: Skybound Entertainment)

Skybound calls Stafford "Master of the hilarious, unpredictable, and just plain weird," with Good Comics for Bad People markings his graphic novel debut. The volume features "all the laughter, absurdity, and bodily fluids that have made his worldwide mega-hit webcomic so (in)famous!" reads the publisher's description.

"Beware, if you buy this book, you cannot enter heaven, but if you buy two copies, they cancel each other out," says Stafford in Skybound's announcement. "I'm sorry, but I don't make up the rules."

Good Comics for Bad People: An Extra Fabulous Collection will go on sale at comic shops and digital platforms on Wednesday, November 1, and then everywhere books are sold on Tuesday, November 7.

