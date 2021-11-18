Expendables 4 star Jason Statham shows off his incredible fight scene skills in new set video

Jason Statham has shared a new video from the set of The Expendables 4, showcasing a slickly choreographed fight scene between him and co-star Iko Uwais.

Statham plays Lee Christmas in The Expendables franchise, while Uwais was recently revealed to be playing the movie's main villain, a former military officer-turned-arms dealer with his own private army. Not much else is known about the plot just yet, but it's been reported that Statham's character takes center stage. Need for Speed helmer Scott Waugh is in the director's chair this time around, and Spenser Cohen, Max Adams, and John Joseph Connolly penned the script.

Barney Ross (Stallone) leads the Expendables, and the group's missions have included overthrowing a Latin American dictator, seeking revenge against a rival mercenary, and dealing with a ruthless arms dealer. Plot details for the fourth movie are being kept under wraps for now, though.

The first Expendables movie came out in 2010, with sequels following in 2012 and 2014. All three movies starred Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture alongside Statham and Stallone, and the series has also featured appearances from big names like Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Antonio Banderas, Wesley Snipes, and Harrison Ford. The Expendables 4 will see Megan Fox, Curtis Jackson (AKA 50 Cent), and Tony Jaa join the cast.