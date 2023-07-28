Exclusive reveal: the blood-soaked Art of Dead Island 2 book

I've always felt that leafing through concept art and exploring what might have been is one of the best things about game releases, so it's a pleasure to be able to exclusively reveal The Art of Dead Island 2 by Dark Horse here on GamesRadar.

Although it's a little ways out (it's due to launch in bookstores on February 6, 2024 and February 7 in comic shops), The Art of Dead Island 2 is stuffed with insights into the game's development, its characters, enemies, and environments - 192 pages of it, actually. It should feature an ample helping of gore, too; as we mentioned in our Dead Island 2 review, these zombies "don't just die, they perform" with some particularly inventive destruction mechanics, so any glimpse behind the curtain is going to be bloody.

This hardcover book is available to pre-order now for $49.99 at Amazon or Barnes and Noble, and you can check out the cover below.

Want a better idea of what's inside? Here's the official blurb for The Art of Dead Island 2:

"Prepare for a deep dive into a blood-soaked, zombie-infested hellish vision of Los Angeles. Featuring behind-the-scenes insight from writer Alex Calvin (Runescape: The First 20 Years) and more than 100 pages of unadulterated carnage, this journey through the vivid world of Dead Island 2 will undoubtedly provide rich conversation around your coffee table!

This gory volume is dripping with insights into the world of Dead Island 2, featuring never-before-seen concept art on each Slayer, their gear and weapons, the ruined and iconic streets of post-outbreak Los Angeles, and the shambling hordes of dangerous undead that call it home. The book showcases the creator’s artistic insight into the game that continues to be a multi-million selling franchise."

Basically, this should be a good gift for gamers who love the undead mash-em-up - or a present to yourself if you're the fan in question, for that matter.

