Ex-Marvel Comics boss Joe Quesada hired by Amazon Studios

Marvel's former creative director - and one of the most influential figures in comics - Joe Quesada, has singed a first look deal with Amazon Studios. He'll be developing new and existing comic and superhero-based film and TV properties for the streaming giant.

Nick Pepper, head of studio creative content at Amazon, described Quesada as, "a singular and influential creative force guiding some of the most iconic storytelling that exists today." He also stated that, "The opportunity to bring his expertise and vision to Amazon Studios presents a world of possibilities and we can't wait to see what he brings to life next."

For his part, Quesada is "thrilled" with his new job. "From the moment Nick Pepper, Matt King and the team approached me, it was clear we spoke the same language and shared the same creative goals. What was also clear is that they're creating a collaborative environment and unique methodology that I'm surprised no one has yet thought to implement, but I'm certain will be quickly imitated."

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Quesada has had quite an extraordinary career in comics. Beginning as a colorist at Valiant in 1991, he quickly landed a pencilling gig on DC's Spelljammer. The following year he co-created (with Dennis O'Neil) the first version of Batman antihero Azrael and won the 1992 Harvey Award for best new talent.

Quesada, Jimmy Palmiotti and Laurie Bradach founded Event Comics in 1994, developing several original superheroes including the powered-up firefighter Ash and Painkiller Jane. The indie publisher was later contracted to develop the Marvel Knights imprint and was soon folded into Marvel as a whole, where Quesada has spent the bulk of his career to date.

He became Marvel Comics editor-in-chief in 2000 and stayed in that position until 2011. During his tenure he launched the adult-oriented MAX line with Brian Michael Bendis and the Ultimate imprint with Bendis and Mark Millar. He was named Chief Creative Officer of (the now defunct) Marvel Entertainment in 2010 and became executive vice president and creative director in 2019. He resigned from Marvel in May 2022.

Quesada's hiring is the latest indication that Amazon Studios is getting serious about superheroes. The platform signed a deal with Phil Lord and Chris Miller back in 2019 to develop ideas based on the Sony-owned Marvel characters and, more recently, hired former Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang to make Silk: Spider Society, based on the adventures of Cindy Moon.

There's no doubt that Joe Quesada has been responsible for some of the best Marvel Comics of all time.