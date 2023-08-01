Evil modder combines Elden Ring's worst boss with Dark Souls' best for cursed results

A new Elden Ring mod will give players the chance to fight an iconic Dark Souls boss duo blended into two of Elden Ring's most-hated bosses.

The Garden of Eyes has long been working on FromSoftware-related mods, and this time they're outdoing themselves with an overhaul mod for Elden Ring that entirely reworks the latest FromSoftware game. In a new showcase for the project, the modder revealed they've combined the Godskin Duo with Dark Souls' Ornstein and Smough to create the abomination known as the Godskin Executioner and Dragonslayer.

We are proud to reveal our second brand new boss in #TheGardenOfEyes overhaul mod for #ELDENRING: Godskin Executioner & Dragonslayer! Full video showcase in next tweet! pic.twitter.com/EM0wLc4WJnJuly 20, 2023 See more

The fight looks utterly chaotic in a beautiful but terrifying sort of way. Basically what we're up against here is the bigger of the Godskin Duo wielding Executioner Smough's abilities and hammer, whereas Dragonslayer Ornstein has been grafted onto the body of the smaller Godskin Apostle.

There are some tricky changes to watch out for. The Executioner no longer does that weird back step away from the player, as that ability instead goes to the Dragonslayer of the duo. As such, it's a little easier to stay in front of the Executioner and pummel them for damage, using them as a shield of sorts from the Dragonslayer.

This mod either combines Elden Ring's worst boss with Dark Souls' best boss, or Elden Ring's best boss with Dark Souls' worst boss, depending on how you look at things. There's long been a heated debate among FromSoftware players as to whether the Godskin Duo are as tough as Ornstein and Smough, and this mod craftily plays into that conversation.

Oddly, though, the latest Garden of Eyes video has been taken down from YouTube due to a copyright strike. It's not from developer FromSoftware, either, so I'm a little puzzled as to what's going on behind the scenes.

