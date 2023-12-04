Evil Dead’s Bruce Campbell teases more sequels: "You bet your bottom dollar we're going to do a few more"

Evil Dead frontman Bruce Campbell, AKA Ash Tucker, promises that more Deadite-filled movies are on the way, and next time we won't have to wait so long.

In an interview with Collider , Campbell said, “We're going to do them probably more like every two to three years now, rather than every 10 years. But, hey, we've seen with Star Wars — you don't want to wear people out. Keep them guessing! We never wore out our welcome with Evil Dead because we never choked them.”

Sounds like more movies are definitely on the way, and that's thanks to Evil Dead Rise . Upon its release in early 2023, the latest installment to the franchise, Evil Dead Rise, stirred up success at the box office and was well-received by old franchise fans and new. Later in the interview, Campbell added, “It's made the most money of any Evil Dead movie so far at $140 million. So, yeah, you bet your bottom dollar we're going to do a few more.”

Now that the filmmakers know that audiences are hungry for more Deadite destruction, Campbell wants to keep on riding the train of Evil Dead domination. The last Evil Dead movie to hit the big screen was released in 2013, bringing the franchise into the 21st century. But now, from Campbell's comments, it looks like we won't have to wait 10 more years for another movie.

However, with that being said, producer Campbell stresses that there is a healthy balance to be found between pleasing the fans and overstaying their welcome by putting out way too much content and ruining a good thing.