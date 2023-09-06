Everyone's favorite Baldur's Gate 3 companion gets a chaotic playthrough from their own actor: "Let's set fire to everything!"

The voice behind everyone's favorite Baldur's Gate 3 companion is currently playing through the game as themselves, and it's as chaotic as you can imagine.

Samantha Béart, who provided both the voice and motion capture for Karlach, has been playing through Baldur's Gate 3 as her own character - and it's hilarious to watch. The actor uploaded a video to Twitter this week, which features herself navigating the Larian RPG as the character she helped bring to life, along with a chaotic voice-over.

If for any reason you can't watch the video below, let us summarise how Béart gets on playing as their character in Baldur's Gate 3: As soon as the short video starts, the actor exclaims "I'm in a video game!" before addressing the companion and saying "Let's set fire to everything, Karlach!" My personal favorite quip from Béart is when they reply to something Karlach says in-game before adding "...oh god, I'm talking to myself."

Baldur's Gate 3 is now out on PS5, and it's pretty immersive...Thanks for the key @larianstudios#karlach #bg3 #sounddown pic.twitter.com/A5wotoe4GzSeptember 3, 2023

It seems Béart gets quite attached to the brain with legs creature during their Baldur's Gate 3 playthrough as, after they've removed it from Myrnath's skull (find out if you should remove or destroy the brain in Baldur's Gate 3 ), the little guy accompanies Karlach on their journey - leading Béart to remark: "We've got a new friend! Aw, so cute," and later adding "Oh, you are cute," to the walking organ. Honestly, same.

Béart's playthrough is such a delight to watch, and it's not just us that think so: "We gotta get you a new mic and a Twitch channel this is awesome," one fan replied. "'I'M IN A VIDEO GAME' took me out immediately," another said. A different fan also asked Béart if they'd ever consider an entire Let's Play of Baldur's Gate 3, to which they replied "If I stay on easy mode I may well have the patience to do it." So we can't wait for that.

Karlach's actor isn't the only one having a lot of fun now that the RPG is out in the wild. On the other side of the spectrum, the performer behind Baldur's Gate 3's least favorite companion, Lae'zel, has been having a lot of fun on TikTok. Recently, Devora Wilde took to the platform to share a video of themselves reading mean tweets about the character whilst in character , which is also so much fun to watch.