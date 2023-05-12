Even Final Fantasy legend Yoshi-P can't get enough of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally here, and the game industry has pretty much stopped cold in recognition of the long-anticipated release. Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida, legendary producer of Final Fantasy 14 (and the upcoming Final Fantasy 16) is no exception.

Yoshi-P leads regular live streams breaking down upcoming content for the beloved MMO, Final Fantasy 14. During the intro for the most recent stream (opens in new tab), which breaks down the content of Patch 6.4, he made an unusual entrance, however. Instead of sitting down as normal and providing his usual greetings to fans, he dropped in while playing Tears of the Kingdom on the new, special edition Zelda-themed Switch.

Yoshi-P walking into today's FFXIV PLL pre-show and Murouchi saying "seems like his heart's not in it today..." because he's playing Zelda TOTK LOL i'm crying 🤣🤣Murouchi sees him and says "ah, I know...I know..." and Yoshi-P's like "what? testing...test...test..." LOL pic.twitter.com/WhKr1LxkqaMay 12, 2023 See more

According to the unofficial translations provided by fans in the FF14 Discord (opens in new tab), Yoshida picked up the game and console while at Shinjuku, and got some "interesting comments" from the shopkeeper. If you zoom in real close on the console (opens in new tab), you'll see that Yoshi-P is only in the very opening seconds of the game. He said he hasn't been able to make much progress because he "couldn't help but to look at this game from the perspective of a developer."

Still, longtime Final Fantasy 14 players are loving the reminder that Yoshi-P is an enthusiastic gamer excited about the latest big new release, too. The moment even got the phrase 'Yoshi-P Zelda' trending (opens in new tab) for a time in Japan.

Final Fantasy 14 Patch 6.4 is due out on May 23. Tears of the Kingdom is out right now.

