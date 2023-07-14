Even after 200+ hours, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players keep missing the same tutorial

Even after hundreds of hours and two months, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players are still missing one particular tutorial.

Players missing something even after hundreds of hours is pretty common in a game as vast as Tears of the Kingdom, but this one discovery takes the cake. It turns out a horde of players are missing out on special tutorial from their menu, and they're all left pretty damn stumped by what it could be.

Even after completing the entire main story, and seeing every Shrine through to completion, plenty of players are still perplexed at this missing tutorial. If you don't want to know what the answer is, and want to find out the feature on your own, now is your chance to exit this article!

The tutorial everyone's missing, of course, is for the special 'jump slash' attack, where Link hops up into the air and slams down on the ground with his weapon. Yes, it's literally that move that you've probably done a dozen times over without even really thinking about it.

It turns out there's actually two locations where you can learn the special ability, if the Reddit comments to these posts are to be trusted. The first is simply by heading to the tents nearby Hyrule Chasm South in Hyrule Field, and by reading a book left open in one of the tents.

The second method, apparently, is by heading to Kakariko Village at night. If you can track down a guard called Goustan near Impa's House and listen to his conversation, the tutorial for the jump attack will apparently pop in your menus as unlocked immediately afterwards.

It's strange that the ability's tutorial wouldn't unlock after the player executes the move for the first time. Hopefully this PSA gives Tears of the Kingdom players around the world the closure they're after.

Here's how we somehow spent 40 hours playing Tears of the Kingdom in Elden Ring mode, all because we took a wrong turn.