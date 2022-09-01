Euro Truck Simulator 2 adds Star Wars holograms for a "futuristic concept truck"

Euro Truck Simulator 2 is going sci-fi for one of the rewards in its latest in-game event, letting you decorate your dash with a Star Wars-style hologram for a "futuristic concept truck."

It's part of the Destination Hannover event, which asks players to deliver supplies and showpieces to the IAA Transportation show. That's a real-life truck show that takes place in Hannover, Germany, and as the devs explain, the in-game event will offer a "great chance to travel to the beautiful city of Hannover and be part of a trade show that is dedicated to the logistical transportation industry which is at the heart of our game."

As a long-time truck sim fan, I can assure you, every such blog post (opens in new tab) from developer SCS Software is exactly this earnest and endearing. There's no world quite like that of the logistical transportation industry simulation.

Players who make seven deliveries of cargo to the truck show will get a concept truck hologram called Driving the Future, "in the spirit" of the event. It's the perfect size to hide in your astromech droid whenever your last hope is a warrior monk turned desert hermit. Or it's great if you just need an excuse to go space truckin (opens in new tab)'.

Other rewards include a souvenir Hannover mug and a Krone lunch box. The event also lets you pick up new Krone trailers to the show floor straight from the Krone Factory in Werlte, whether or not you own the DLC for the trailer manufacturer.

The ETS2 devs shelved the Heart of Russia DLC earlier this year in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.