Was Tom Holland in Euphoria? Fans think they spotted a secret cameo from the Spider-Man actor

Euphoria fans are convinced they've spotted Tom Holland in the background of the HBO drama's most recent episode.

Season two's penultimate episode features the opening night of Lexi's (Maude Apatow) autobiographical play that - unbeknownst to them - exposes the lives of her family and friends.

In one particular shot of the audience, a man seated in the top left corner bears a striking resemblance to Tom Holland.

DAMN LEXI EVEN GOT TOM HOLLAND AT HER PLAY?? pic.twitter.com/ztnsKYSG9vFebruary 21, 2022

A cameo from Holland isn't out of the realm of possibility: the actor revealed in a Q&A with IMDb he had visited the Euphoria set "at least 30 times" and had been "petitioning" for a part on the show.

Zendaya told Entertainment Tonight that she and Holland joke about "sneaking him into the background and seeing if someone can spot him.”

The screenshot has been shared thousands of times on Twitter, and many have speculated that the initial screenshot from the viral tweet was photoshopped. It's possible that the original screenshot, which depicts an extra with floppy curls similar to Holland's, is real and that other users have created new versions of the screenshot where the actor's face has been subtly edited in.

Tom Holland finally got his cameo in #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/OK3UZSKRe6February 21, 2022

Earlier this year, fans speculated whether or not Holland was in the background of a behind-the-scenes cast photo shared on Instagram by the actor who plays Virgil, Siyon Foster. A masked man in what could be mistaken for a Spider-Man suit is seen giving a friendly wave.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have yet to comment on the supposed cameo. For more Tomdaya, check out our guides to the Spider-Man: No Way Home ending and No Way Home Easter eggs.