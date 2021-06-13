Esports Boxing Club pulls no punches in new trailer

Esports Boxing Club will be launching in early access on PC this year.

The hyper-realistic boxing simulator Esports Boxing Club will be launching into early access on PC this year as revealed at the Future Games Show Powered by WD BLACK. The game, developed by Ten24 Media, boasts over 200 featured fighters available from its impressive roster.

These fighters come under their official weight classes such as flyweight, featherweight, middleweight, legends, and a women's division as well. Some of the fighters showcased in the official trailer include fighters from the past such as Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Julio Cesar Chavez, Sr. For the fighters currently in the boxing scene, Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford, and Vasyl Lomachenko are in the game, alongside Katie Taylor, Claressa Shields, and Heather Hardy, and more from the women's division.

Josh Taylor, a UK boxer in the super lightweight class will be in the game, and the video teases how his body was captured using numerous cameras to map out his face and present it in the most realistic way in eSports Boxing Club. There's also a still that shows some of the facial deformation graphics, with Taylor's eyebrow having split and swelled.

Esports Boxing Club had some gameplay systems showcased, with the studio head, Ash Habib saying that the movement system is "all about fluidity" and "recreating mannerisms from boxers." There's also a physics system that "doesn't just rely on animation" but instead allows the characters to recreate realistic knockdowns. The studio has had professional boxers and coaches provide input and provide motion capture to help the studio create a "true representation of the sport."

There's a lot of wonderful-looking lighting that really highlights some of that sweat dripping down the fighters' skin while maintaining an atmosphere surrounding the ring. When discussing the presentation of the game, a quick fight mode, a career mode, and a create your own boxer mode.

Esports Boxing Club has already been confirmed to be heading to consoles including PS5 and Xbox Series X, and while we don't know exactly when we do know it's said to be "later" sometime after the PC early access launch.

Want to see what else has been revealed? Here's how to watch the Future Games Show Powered by WD BLACK