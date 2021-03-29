Esports Boxing Club is a hyper-realistic boxing game coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Esports Boxing Club is an upcoming boxing game for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC from indie studio Steel City, and the alpha footage above is a visual knockout.

That alpha footage looks so good, I initially had to do a double-take. The line of sweat trickling in between shoulder blades, the fabric of the shorts moving with each feint - it's staggering. The reason for this level of detail is because Steel City mo-capped professional boxers and "let them do their thing" in the ring, so that they could capture the realistic movements of professional fighters.

ESBC features next-gen footwork crafted with research and input from champion boxers to recreate hyper-realistic mannerisms and movement. There's also a brutal injury system that will show off your fighter's bumps, bruises, and blood in real-time. You'll also be able to create your own boxer in a fully customizable career mode that will have you deciding whether to rest an injured fighter or take a high-risk title shot at short notice. You can even choose to retire early and save your battered body any extra damage, or play a smart, safe career that you can stretch out for longer.

There's no release date yet for ESBC, but we do know it'll release for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC in "the coming months", with a Steam Early Access release in the pipeline as well. Steel City is working to continuously increase their roster of fighters by getting more pros in for full-body scans, so stay tuned and see if your favorite boxer joins the ranks.

