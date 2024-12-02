You can get HBO Max for just $3 a month this Cyber Monday – just in time to stream James Gunn's Creature Commandos

HBO Max just got a huge discount for Cyber Monday, but this offer won't last long. The platform is down to just $2.99 a month for six months for its ad-tier level.

Given that this level of subscription usually costs $9.99 a month, that's a pretty decent discount to make the most of. It gets even more impressive when you look at it from a total saving perspective: if you sign up for six months of Max, you'll pay $17 instead of $59 – that's a saving of $42 dollars. Not bad considering this is a platform that gives you access to classic TV shows (including The Sopranos, Succession and Game of Thrones to name a few) as well as epic movies like Dune: Part Two and The Batman.

If you ask me, this deal has also come at the exact right time too. You can subscribe today and then have access to the first project in the DCU reboot on December 5: Creature Commandos. The new animated show kicks off James Gunn's and Peter Safran's new vision of DC adaptations, and looks like it's going to be essential viewing going forward.

Like with many Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, this one only lasts for a few days. In fact, it will come to an end tonight at midnight (whatever your local time is) so you've only got a few more hours to make the most of it.

Max ad-tier | $9.99 $2.99p/m for six months

Save $7 - You can currently subscribe to Max as new customer for the discounted amount of $2.99 per month. This is down from $9.99 for the usual ad-tier price and saves you $42 across the whole subscription period. If you want to take advantage of this deal, you'll need to sign up before the end of Cyber Monday. Buy it if:

✅ You've been looking to sign up to Max

✅ You want to watch the latest HBO and Warner Bros. releases



Don't buy it if:

❌ You hate ads

Should you buy Max?

With so many streaming platforms knocking around these days, you have to become more selective with what you subscribe to. Netflix always feels like a no brainer but Disney Plus and Max have fast become key competitors if you ask me. And while it's restricted to just HBO and Warner Bros. programming, Max actually has a huge catalog of films and shows.

Not only that, but it's also the home to some of the best TV shows of all time. We're talking about The Sopranos, Succession, The Wire, as well as Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. Alongside more classic shows, it also gets new series added all of the time too. Creature Commandos we mentioned already, but in recent months we've seen The Penguin (a stellar The Batman spin-off) and the latest season of True Detective as well.

We haven't even touched on movies yet either. Warner Bros. is undoubtedly one of the biggest movie studios, and if you want to catch its latest releases as soon as they leave the movie theater, Max is really the only place to do that. As well as big blockbusters like Dune: Part 2, several of 2024's major releases are already on there too – including Civil War, I Saw The TV Glow, and Love Lies Bleeding.

So while there are plenty of streaming services, I'm pretty certain Max should be on your list. Given this deal takes you down to just $2.99 a month, without having to commit to more than six months of subscription, it might be the perfect time to trial it out too.

