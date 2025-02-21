Robert De Niro's new Netflix series is being called everything from "addictive" to "dull" as it debuts to mixed reviews and a low Rotten Tomatoes score

Zero Day, a new Netflix series starring Robert De Niro, hit the streamer yesterday (February 20), but the political conspiracy thriller has had seriously mixed reviews despite its star-studded cast.

De Niro plays former President George Mullen, who's pulled out of retirement to lead the investigation into a deadly cyberattack. The cast also includes Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Angela Bassett, Dan Stevens, Bill Camp, and Matthew Modine.

The series currently holds a critics' score of 57% and an audience score of 49%, with reviews praising De Niro but criticizing everything from the dialogue to the pacing.

"The main reason to keep watching is De Niro, whose star power drives the show. Enjoy watching a master at work, even if he looks as if he could do this stuff in his sleep," says the Daily Telegraph's review.

The Times is more positive, writing "This manages to meld the addictive nature of traditional network TV with Netflix’s glossy production values to produce a highly watchable drama."

"Zero Day is not quite as sleek and sure-footed as it probably wants to be. It is nonetheless compelling, a sprawling mystery unfolding at steady pace over six episodes," says Vanity Fair.

RogerEbert.com is also complimentary of the cast – but not so much of anything else. "One of the most overqualified ensembles in the history of television keeps Zero Day watchable, but you have to turn off your brain to stop it from making you crazy," their review reads.

"At six episodes, Zero Day” still feels too long, a sign it probably should have just been a Netflix movie," says TheWrap.

"There are so many groan-worthy lines here, and far-fetched scenarios, that it’s hard to take any of the insights this show has about our current political climate all that seriously," AV Club writes.

All episodes of Zero Day are streaming now on Netflix. For more, fill out your watchlist with our picks of the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows, or get up to speed with our guide to 2025's new TV shows.