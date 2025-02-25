A new trailer for Train to Busan director's upcoming Netflix movie is here – and it's now one of my most-anticipated releases

Revelations | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

A new trailer for upcoming Netflix movie Revelations has arrived, teasing a psychological crime thriller that's going straight to the top of our watchlist.

Per the official synopsis, the film follows "a pastor and a detective, each driven by their own beliefs. The pastor believes it’s his divine calling to punish the culprit behind a missing-person case, while the detective assigned to the case continues to be haunted by visions of her dead sister."

In the newly relased clip, which you can watch above, we see Pastor Sung Min-chan (Ryu Jun-yeol) become increasingly consumed with the case of the missing girl after experiencing "God's revelation", before things get more and more intense.

The film was directed by Yeon Sang-ho, who previously helmed the zombie horror movie Train to Busan and Netflix series Hellbound and Parasyte: The Grey. Yeon re-teamed with Hellbound writer Choi Gyu-seok for the film, which is based on the duo's comic of the same name. Gravity director Alfonso Cuarón is on board as an executive producer.

The first season of dark fantasy series Hellbound dethroned Squid Game from Netflix's number one spot when it was released back in 2021, while sci-fi horror Parasyte: The Grey beat Game of Thrones creators' 3 Body Problem to the top spot across the world when it debuted last year. Revelations, by contrast, sounds like it's a lot more grounded in real life.

"Many of the live-action films I’ve worked on deal with surreal themes in fantasy worlds," Yeon told Tudum. "But this time, I ruled out fantasy elements as much as possible. I wanted to depict psychological elements that can be found in reality, such as illusions, delusions, and traumas."

Revelations arrives on Netflix on March 21. In the meantime, check out our picks of the best Netflix movies to fill out your watchlist.