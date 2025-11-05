Fans can watch Stranger Things season 5's premiere two weeks early, but ballot tickets are "extremely limited"

Thanks to two late-night screenings hosted by Netflix, Stranger Things fans in the UK have the chance to see the season 5 premiere two weeks early

Do you copy?! Netflix has announced two late-night, London-based screenings of the Stranger Things season 5 premiere. But if you're based in the UK and fancy attending, you had better be quick to apply for a seat, as "tickets are extremely limited".

Not that they're first come first serve, mind you. Anyone is in with a shot of getting in so long as they're over 18, register here and enter the promo code "ST5FANS". As stated by the streamer, '80s-inspired attire is encouraged.

"Scarred by the opening of the Rifts, our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna," reads the official Stranger Things 5 synopsis. "But he has vanished – his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming – and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone – the full party – standing together, one last time."

