Fans can watch Stranger Things season 5's premiere two weeks early, but ballot tickets are "extremely limited"

Do you copy?! Netflix has announced two late-night, London-based screenings of the Stranger Things season 5 premiere. But if you're based in the UK and fancy attending, you had better be quick to apply for a seat, as "tickets are extremely limited".

Not that they're first come first serve, mind you. Anyone is in with a shot of getting in so long as they're over 18, register here and enter the promo code "ST5FANS". As stated by the streamer, '80s-inspired attire is encouraged.

"Attendees will be among the first in the UK to witness the beginning of the final battle against Vecna, set in the fall of 1987," the press release excitingly states. Both screenings will be held at a central London location, which has yet to be revealed; the first, at 10:15pm and the second, at 12:30am.

"Scarred by the opening of the Rifts, our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna," reads the official Stranger Things 5 synopsis. "But he has vanished – his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming – and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone – the full party – standing together, one last time."

We already know that that first episode, which is ominously titled 'Chapter One: The Crawl', is going to look a little different to previous season openers, with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and co in full battle mode after failing to kill Vecna in season 4. If you cast your minds back to the Stranger Things season 4 ending in May 2022, you'll remember that Eddie Munson died, Max wound up blinded and comatose, and the mutated Henry Creel unleashed the Upside Down on Hawkins; all of which has had major repercussions on our heroes.

"Normally, at the end of the previous season, they've defeated whatever evil, and so we start with them going about their normal lives when something comes in, and that sets off our mystery," Ross Duffer revealed in the latest issue of SFX magazine. "But in this case, they lost at the end of season 4, and so when we find them, they're training and preparing and searching for Vecna. They're active from the beginning, so it allows things to get off to a much quicker start than ever before."

Stranger Things season 5 premieres on November 26, with Volume 2 arriving on Christmas Day and the finale dropping on December 31. For more, check out our picks of the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.