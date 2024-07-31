The Deep actor has the perfect suggestion for how his character should die in The Boys season 5

The Boys actor Chace Crawford has the perfect suggestion for how his character should be killed off in the upcoming final season of the Prime Video series.

When asked by TV Guide for a pitch on how The Deep should die, Crawford replied, "Drowning, somehow, would be really odd."

When pressed on how exactly a Supe who can survive underwater would perish like that, Crawford jokingly suggested, "A bowl of soup? I don’t know."

Other answers included A-Train actor Jessie T. Usher wanting Hughie (Jack Quaid) to kill his character, while Firecracker actor Valorie Curry doesn’t want her character's death to be from her current medication usage, saying instead that "maybe Starlight or Sage takes her down."

Whatever happens next, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has teased that no one is safe in The Boys season 5.

"There’s no guarantee who’s going to survive because you don’t have to keep [the cast] for another season," Kripke told GamesRadar+ at San Diego Comic-Con. "So you can have really shocking, big things happen all the time. The writers, as we’re starting to cook it up, we’re really enjoying that."

The Boys season 5 is likely to release in 2026 (if you believe Karl Urban, anyway). Arriving sooner is Gen V season 2. Slated for a 2025 window, Kripke says he’s seen the premiere of the college-set spin-off and has described it as "excellent."

A new 1950s-set prequel, Vought Rising starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash, is also in the works. For more, read what Kripke had to say to us about the new spin-off at SDCC.