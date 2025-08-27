The Boys season 5 and Gen V season 2 are closely connected, Eric Kripke says: "There's a lot in Gen V that really helps set up the climax of this final confrontation"

The Boys season 5 and Gen V season 2 are closely connected, according to Eric Kripke.

Gen V is soon returning for its second installment, while The Boys season 5 will bring the main storyline to a close and is expected in 2026.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Kripke explained that Gen V season 2 will "carry the torch" between The Boys season 4 and 5 (but it will also remain a standalone). "There's a lot in Gen V that really helps set up the climax of this final confrontation in The Boys," Kripke explained.

Filming has wrapped on The Boys season 5, and Kripke bid the show an emotional farewell. "This is the last time I'll ever be on this set. It'll be torn down soon. It's bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude," he wrote on Twitter. "To #TheBoys family: I love you. To the fans: can't wait for you to see the grand finale. That's a wrap."

The Boys season 4 ending saw Homelander gain ultimate power and put the US under martial law, meaning Supes are in charge. Only Starlight and Butcher are free after Hughie and the Boys were caught by the rogue Supes.

Gen V season 2 will begin in the aftermath of The Boys season 4, though a few months later. That means we should get a pretty good idea of what Homelander's America looks like from the second season. Interestingly, Starlight actor Erin Moriarty has joined the cast, along with Nathan Mitchell's Black Noir.

The official synopsis reads: "As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever."

Gen V arrives this September 17. In the meantime, check out our guide to the year's most exciting upcoming shows for everything else 2025 has in store.