Gen V season 2's finale scene contains a heartwarming tribute to late Andre actor Chance Perdomo that you may have missed

News
By published

Actor Lizze Broadway reveals her tribute to her late Gen V co-star Chance Perdomo

Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson in Gen V
(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Gen V season 2 just wrapped, and according to actor Lizze Broadway, who plays Emma Meyer in the show, she managed to fit in a tribute to her late co-star Chance Perdomo, who played Andre Anderson in the first season.

Speaking to Collider, Broadway explains that she wore a specific item of Andre's clothing in the finale in order to keep Perdomo's spirit alive on set. Perdomo died in March 2024 following a fatal motorcycle accident.

See more TV Shows News
George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.