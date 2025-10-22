Gen V season 2's finale scene contains a heartwarming tribute to late Andre actor Chance Perdomo that you may have missed

Gen V season 2 just wrapped, and according to actor Lizze Broadway, who plays Emma Meyer in the show, she managed to fit in a tribute to her late co-star Chance Perdomo, who played Andre Anderson in the first season.

Speaking to Collider, Broadway explains that she wore a specific item of Andre's clothing in the finale in order to keep Perdomo's spirit alive on set. Perdomo died in March 2024 following a fatal motorcycle accident.

"I'm still curious if you caught the wardrobe thing in the last scene of episode 8," Broadway asks. "I'm happy to share it. It's one of my favorite aspects of what I did. It's actually Andre's sweatshirt. I wanted to take that, like he's with us for the rest of the season. It's funny - I may get emotional - the first episode they actually show Chance in the beginning, and it's him wearing that sweatshirt. I didn't know that was gonna happen at the time. My whole performance is based in Chance and Andre that I was like, I need to carry him throughout, and that's how I kind of wrapped it up."

Gen V focuses on the students of Godolkin University, where they learn to use and control the powers ingrained in them by the mysterious Compound V. However, not all is as it seems at Godolkin, leading a group of students to become embroiled in a conspiracy. Emma is one of the show's main characters, with the power to change size.

