One Marvel fan has found that the most unlikely trio makes up the Multiverse Saga's main characters based on appearances, highlighting the MCU's biggest issue
It looks like Marvel's Multiverse Saga is led by the most unlikely trio
After fourteen movies and over twenty TV shows, have you ever wondered which heroes make up Marvel's Multiverse Saga's top characters? If so, wonder no more, as one fan has worked out which three faces appear most often, and it's not who you'd think. Like, at all.
"Wong, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Daredevil are the main characters of the Multiverse Saga," said the fan on Reddit. Now, you may be thinking ''Wait, how did Captain America, Doctor Strange, or even Yelena Belova not make the list?' Well, that's because the fan used the total number of appearances as the metric to find out who shows up the most.
All three characters show up in four projects each. Played by Benedict Wong, Doctor Strange's friend and fellow sorcerer, Wong, appears first in Shang-Chi And the Legend of the Ten Rings, followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As for the midnight vigilante played by Charlie Cox, Daredevil shows up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Echo, and, of course, Daredevil: Born Again.
But the biggest wildcard is Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who isn't really a hero at all. The chairwoman of OXE appears in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and, more recently, in Thunderbolts*, where she took on a bigger role in wrangling the team of anti-heroes.
However, as beloved as these characters may be, they are not really Marvel front-runners, and are definitely not who comes to mind when we think of the Multiverse's biggest players. This seems to be Marvel's main issue. In adding as many movies, shows, and characters as possible to the Multiverse, the studio loses sight of its main characters, making fans more confused. If Wong is so important to the Multiverse Saga, why hasn't he been cast in Avengers: Doomsday?
Other fans seem to think so too, as one joked, "Wong will be the one to defeat Doom to solidify his place as the lead of the saga," and another added, "I am totally down for making Daredevil the centerpiece of the MCU."
Up next for Marvel is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The fourth Spider-Man movie will hit screens on July 31, 2026, as part of Marvel Phase 6. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.
I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.
