Now that Madame Web has hit Netflix, people are loving it and the memes are incredible

Just weeks after Sony’s Madame Web hit Netflix, it has flown up the streamer’s charts, becoming very popular with viewers, despite its negative reception upon release.

After landing on May 15, Madame Web has absolutely dominated the streamer’s charts sitting at number 1 in several countries including the US, according to Flix Patrol . The flick is yet to drop in the UK, but considering how Sony movies in the past have landed on Netflix UK around the time they expire in the US, it looks like Madame Web likely won't be available until late 2025.

The movie follows New York City paramedic Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) who starts to experience clairvoyant powers that connect her with three young women (Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, and Isabela Merced). With her newfound ability, she must revisit her past and save her new Spidey sisters from mysterious adversary Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim) who wants them dead.

Since hitting the streamer, it seems as though fans just cannot get enough of the Sony Spider-Man Universe movie. "Madame Web is still #1 on Netflix. To all the haters: BURN," tweeted one fan , and another added , "Madame Web come back!"

But the sudden burst of interest may not be entirely sincere, "Screenwriting at its finest in Madame Web, but still not as bad as Morbius. Happy Madame Web on Netflix day!" said one fan sarcastically, whilst others provided some hilarious memes once again, see below.

just finished madame web on netflix. why was the entire movie shot like a table read? pic.twitter.com/243sRymi9eMay 15, 2024

Netflix absolutely knew what they were doing with this MADAME WEB logline pic.twitter.com/v2XqXq54IoMay 15, 2024

Sony trying to save their live action comic book reputation with Madame Web:https://t.co/pvHm6E9cVXMay 17, 2024

Madame Web faced negative first reactions upon release with critics calling it even worse than Sony’s previous flop Morbius, even filmmaker Mike Flannagan got on the hate train by posting a highly sarcastic review on Letterboxd, and Hideo Kojima joined in by tweeting: "Saw Madame Web at the theater,". Yep, that’s really the whole review.

In fact, its debut was so below average that Madame Web, which still sits at a lackluster 11% on Rotten Tomatoes, marked the first time a Marvel movie hasn't opened at number 1 at the box office since 2015.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But we guess it’s not all doom and gloom for Madame Web as her second life on streaming is proving.

Madame Web is available to stream on Netflix (US) right now. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies, or keep up to date with upcoming movies heading your way this year.