Leonardo DiCaprio reveals his favorite Christopher Nolan film, but it's not Inception

News
By published

A dream pick

Inception
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Leonardo DiCaprio may have appeared in one Christopher Nolan movie, but his pick for the legendary director's best work takes him to the streets of Gotham.

When asked by Collider for which Nolan movie he and One Battle After Another co-star Benicio del Toro consider their favorite, both replied with The Dark Knight, the 2008 sequel to Batman Begins that cemented Heath Ledger's Joker as a pop culture icon.

The 2010 thriller remains a modern classic, with debates still raging on about its ending, which contains an ambiguous fate for Cobb's spinning top 'totem' – and questions persisting on whether Cobb remained in a dream world.

Next up for Christopher Nolan is The Odyssey, a big-budget adaptation of Homer's epic – starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and more.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.