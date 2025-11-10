Leonardo DiCaprio reveals his favorite Christopher Nolan film, but it's not Inception

Leonardo DiCaprio may have appeared in one Christopher Nolan movie, but his pick for the legendary director's best work takes him to the streets of Gotham.

When asked by Collider for which Nolan movie he and One Battle After Another co-star Benicio del Toro consider their favorite, both replied with The Dark Knight, the 2008 sequel to Batman Begins that cemented Heath Ledger's Joker as a pop culture icon.

DiCaprio, of course, would go on to star in 2010's Inception, the mind-bending movie that saw DiCaprio's Cobb pull off a subconscious heist so he could return home and see his family. The cast also starred several long-time Nolan collaborators, including Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, and Michael Caine.

The 2010 thriller remains a modern classic, with debates still raging on about its ending, which contains an ambiguous fate for Cobb's spinning top 'totem' – and questions persisting on whether Cobb remained in a dream world.

For good measure, DiCaprio and del Toro were both asked for their favorite Spielberg movies, with DiCaprio answering Jaws and del Toro saying E.T.

Next up for Christopher Nolan is The Odyssey, a big-budget adaptation of Homer's epic – starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and more.

Teasing what to expect from The Odyssey, Tom Holland told GQ that filming under Nolan was the "best experience" he's had on a film set.

Holland added, "It was exciting. It was different. And I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we've ever seen."

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey releases in cinemas on July 17, 2026. For more, check out our guide to upcoming movies and ranking of the best Christopher Nolan movies.