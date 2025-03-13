Here's your first look at Peter Dinklage as the Toxic Avenger in ultra-violent, unrated, and long-delayed superhero movie remake

News
By published

The long-delayed movie is out this August

The Toxic Avenger
(Image credit: Cineverse)

The first look at Peter Dinklage as The Toxic Avenger has arrived ahead of its long-awaited release.

Written and directed by Macon Blair, the film serves as the fifth installment in The Toxic Avenger series as well as a reboot of the first film. Dinklage stars as Toxie, a janitor who falls into a drum of toxic waste and becomes a mutated superhero with super strength and agility. You can see the first look pics below, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

The original film, billed as a superhero comedy splatter film, first hit theaters in 1984. Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz, the co-founders of B-movie horror studio Troma Entertainment, co-directed from a screenplay by Joe Ritter. The original mock-up for Toxie, played by Mitch Cohen, is a bit different from Dinklage's green, zombie-looking version - as the original design is quite literally meant to look like a man whose skin has been mostly melted by toxic waste.

The Toxic Avenger

(Image credit: Cineverse)

Per the official synopsis, the remake also follows a slightly different premise: "Set in a fantasy world following janitor Winston Gooze who, after a freak accident, transforms into a mutant vigilante known as Toxie. Armed with his mop, the unlikely hero battles freaks, gangsters and corrupt CEOs while trying to save his relationship with his son." Toxie's human alias has also been renamed from Melvin Ferd Junko III to Winston Gooze.

The cast includes Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Sarah Niles, Julia Davis, Julian Kostov, Jane Levy, and David Yow. The film first premiered at Fantastic Fest back in 2023, and struggled to find a distributor due to its graphic content.

The Toxic Avenger is set to hit theaters in 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.

See more Movies News
Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Peter Dinklage as Winston Gooze in The Toxic Avenger
Four years after it wrapped, Game of Thrones and Lord of the Ring stars' unrated Toxic Avenger reboot finally lands a release date
Freaky Tales
Pedro Pascal seeks revenge in the first trailer for bloody new horror movie from Marvel directors
Mickey 17
Robert Pattinson dies over and over again in wild new trailer for long-delayed sci-fi comedy Mickey 17 from Parasite director
Ebon Moss-Bachrach in Fantastic Four
Fantastic Four star says motion-capture legend Andy Serkis helped with his performance and yes, he said that iconic Marvel catchphrase
David Howard Thornton as Art The Clown in Terrifier 3
First look at Art the Clown actor as a twisted Mickey Mouse in upcoming slasher movie has horror fans divided
The Leader stood in shadow
Captain America: Brave New World director hints at why and when The Leader's divisive look was changed
Latest in Superhero Movies
The Toxic Avenger
Here's your first look at Peter Dinklage as the Toxic Avenger in ultra-violent, unrated, and long-delayed superhero movie remake
Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things 4
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink joins Spider-Man 4 and fans are already theorizing she might be X-Men’s Jean Grey
The cast of Thunderbolts
Marvel fans are revealing who they'd like to see added to the Thunderbolts lineup, from Moon Knight to a major Hulk villain
Batman and Catwoman talking
Robert Pattinson is hoping to team up with his The Batman co-star Zoe Kravitz on another project soon
The cast of Thunderbolts
Thunderbolts director says the new Marvel movie is inspired by Toy Story 3: "Can they get out of the trash can together?"
Robert Downey Jr announces his Doctor Doom casting at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
"He is so dialed in": Robert Downey Jr. is coming up with backstory and costume ideas for Doctor Doom ahead of Avengers: Doomsday
Latest in News
Cabin Crew Life Simulator
"Success beyond expectations, earning over $100,000": This weird job sim made in a year would be torture for me, but it's changed its developer's life after "bitter failure"
The Toxic Avenger
Here's your first look at Peter Dinklage as the Toxic Avenger in ultra-violent, unrated, and long-delayed superhero movie remake
Ori director says Microsoft thought the beloved Metroidvania was too hard, but he's "on the Miyazaki side" and believes "you have to overcome challenge"
Sonic and the Flash racing over water
We'll finally learn if Sonic is faster than the Flash as Sega's famous hedgehog and pals team up with the Justice League in a new mash-up comic
Overwatch 2
Xbox's new gaming AI aims to "help you get good" at everything from Overwatch 2 to Minecraft by watching you play and giving you advice
Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice 2 star Jenna Ortega would love to star in another classic horror comedy franchise: Gremlins
More about superhero movies
Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink joins Spider-Man 4 and fans are already theorizing she might be X-Men’s Jean Grey
The cast of Thunderbolts

Marvel fans are revealing who they'd like to see added to the Thunderbolts lineup, from Moon Knight to a major Hulk villain
Cabin Crew Life Simulator

"Success beyond expectations, earning over $100,000": This weird job sim made in a year would be torture for me, but it's changed its developer's life after "bitter failure"

See more latest
Most Popular
Cabin Crew Life Simulator
"Success beyond expectations, earning over $100,000": This weird job sim made in a year would be torture for me, but it's changed its developer's life after "bitter failure"
Sonic and the Flash racing over water
We'll finally learn if Sonic is faster than the Flash as Sega's famous hedgehog and pals team up with the Justice League in a new mash-up comic
Ori director says Microsoft thought the beloved Metroidvania was too hard, but he's "on the Miyazaki side" and believes "you have to overcome challenge"
The Life of Chuck
The first trailer for Mike Flanagan's Stephen King movie gives us a cryptic glimpse at the end of the world, and I'm already crying
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (March 14 - 16)
Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice 2 star Jenna Ortega would love to star in another classic horror comedy franchise: Gremlins
Overwatch 2
Xbox's new gaming AI aims to "help you get good" at everything from Overwatch 2 to Minecraft by watching you play and giving you advice
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mind flayer with pale purple skin and facial tentacles stares ahead with glowing yellow eyes
Console players, good news – you might be able to play custom Baldur's Gate 3 campaigns soon, thanks to the D&D RPG's official mod manager
Terminid creature miniature for the Helldivers 2 Board game
Helldivers 2 board game inbound from the same studio as the Monster Hunter World adaptation
Horizon Forbidden West
As Sony trots out an AI-powered Aloy, Horizon Zero Dawn fans revel in the irony: "The entire game is a warning against this kind of nonsense"