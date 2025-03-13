Here's your first look at Peter Dinklage as the Toxic Avenger in ultra-violent, unrated, and long-delayed superhero movie remake

The first look at Peter Dinklage as The Toxic Avenger has arrived ahead of its long-awaited release.

Written and directed by Macon Blair, the film serves as the fifth installment in The Toxic Avenger series as well as a reboot of the first film. Dinklage stars as Toxie, a janitor who falls into a drum of toxic waste and becomes a mutated superhero with super strength and agility. You can see the first look pics below, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

The original film, billed as a superhero comedy splatter film, first hit theaters in 1984. Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz, the co-founders of B-movie horror studio Troma Entertainment, co-directed from a screenplay by Joe Ritter. The original mock-up for Toxie, played by Mitch Cohen, is a bit different from Dinklage's green, zombie-looking version - as the original design is quite literally meant to look like a man whose skin has been mostly melted by toxic waste.

Per the official synopsis, the remake also follows a slightly different premise: "Set in a fantasy world following janitor Winston Gooze who, after a freak accident, transforms into a mutant vigilante known as Toxie. Armed with his mop, the unlikely hero battles freaks, gangsters and corrupt CEOs while trying to save his relationship with his son." Toxie's human alias has also been renamed from Melvin Ferd Junko III to Winston Gooze.

The cast includes Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Sarah Niles, Julia Davis, Julian Kostov, Jane Levy, and David Yow. The film first premiered at Fantastic Fest back in 2023, and struggled to find a distributor due to its graphic content.

The Toxic Avenger is set to hit theaters in 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.