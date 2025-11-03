From The Fantastic Four: First Steps to Pluribus, these are the best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more

November is here and so is another guide to the best new shows and movies on streaming. On this page you'll find six recommendations for the hottest films and TV shows that are available to watch over the next seven days. We've picked titles from across a range of the best streaming services so, whatever you're subscribed to, you'll find something to watch here.

Pluribus

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Apple TV

Stranger Things may have the bigger hype, but for Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fans, this is the real TV event of the year. Pluribus is the latest show from Bad creator Vince Gilligan and stars Saul's Rhea Seehorn. And we can tell you nothing else about it...

Actually, that's not true, though it is worth going into Pluribus knowing as little as possible. We can probably get away with revealing that Seehorn plays Carol Sturka, a miserable – but highly successful – romance novelist whose entire world changes overnight due to a mysterious global phenomenon. Yes, this is Gilligan going back to his sci-fi roots with another terrific, character-led drama but one that's told on a much grander scale than his recent work. Don't miss it.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Disney Plus

The year's biggest MCU movie takes another stab a bringing Marvel's first family to the screen, with far stronger results than previous versions. Heroes Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) are due to have a baby. That child becomes surprisingly important when the planet-eating Galactus (voiced by The Witch's Ralph Ineson) threatens to chow down on Earth. Reed and Sue, plus Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) must call on all their powers and resources to try and save the day.

First Steps isn't quite vintage MCU – despite featuring the gigantic Galactus, its story feels oddly small. Still, the casting and especially the retro-futuristic production design is on point and you don't need to do a ton of homework before watching this fun and always likeable superhero flick.

Death by Lightning

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

Michael Shannon stars as US president James A. Garfield in this four-episode historical drama from Game of Thrones executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. This fascinating true story details the surprising details of Garfield's life, which saw him rise from poverty to become commander-in-chief. Tragically, his death was just as notable, when one of his biggest supporters, Charles J. Guiteau (Matthew Macfadyen), assassinated him.

Guiteau's motives for killing Garfield were complicated and Death by Lightning (which is inspired by Candice Millard's book Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Medicine, Madness and the Murder of a President) tells the story of both men in detail. Nick Offerman, Betty Gilpin, and Bradley Whitford also star.

Materialists

Available: US

Where to watch: HBO Max

Director Celine Song follows up her impeccable feature debut Past Lives with this very modern love story. Dakota Johnson stars as Lucy Mason, a former actress who now works as a professional matchmaker at a company named Adore, despite being an "eternal batchelorette" in her own life. Lucy has grown cynical over the years, but that might be about to change when she gets entangled with two very different men...

One is Harry (Pedro Pascal, continuing his 2025 hot streak), seemingly the wealthy man of Lucy's dreams. The other is John (Chris Evans), her actor ex who mainly works as a waiter. Materialists is a more straightforward rom-com than the elusive, compelling Past Lives, but Song continues to have an insightful eye for the quirks and ambiguities of love in our complicated present day.

Hedda

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Prime Video

Tessa Thompson stars as Hedda Gabler in this refreshingly modern take on Henrik Ibsen's classic play. Recently married to the stuffily academic George (Tom Bateman), Hedda nevertheless finds herself feeling bored and trapped in the union. Drawn back to her ex, Eileen Lövborg (Nina Hoss), Hedda begins to manipulate those around her with dramatic consequences.

Energetically directed by Nia DaCosta – soon to be helming 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Hedda has more than a dash of Bridgerton and Saltburn about its vision of the 1950s. It is a glorious melodrama, but Thompson is as excellent as ever and there's a real panache to DaCosta's updated vision of a play that's now well over a 100 years old at this point.

All's Fair

(Image credit: Disney/Ser Baffo)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Hulu (US), Disney Plus (UK)

American Horror Story and Monster creator Ryan Murphy returns with another glitzy, camp, some might even say slightly trashy new drama. All's Fair follows a team of women who start their own legal firm specializing in divorce cases, only to find themselves at war with a rival firm. Heading up the cast is Kim Kardashian alongside Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, and Sarah Paulson.

Looking for a realistic drama that offers insight into the messy nature of divorce cases? This is absolutely not the show for you. All's Fair is every bit as glossy and silly as you'd expect from a Murphy production, with outrageous set designs and outfits. The cast seem like they're having a blast, mind, with Paulson's waspish Carrington Lane particularly good value.

